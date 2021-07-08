Emma Lutes Smith

CARBONDALE - Emma Lutes Smith, 100, died at 4:05 a.m. on July 5, 2021 at The Glenwood Assisted Living Center in Effingham.

Funeral Services for Emma Smith will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, Carbondale with Rev. Howard White officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Women's Missions and will be accepted at the services.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

