Emma Lutes Smith
CARBONDALE - Emma Lutes Smith, 100, died at 4:05 a.m. on July 5, 2021 at The Glenwood Assisted Living Center in Effingham.
Funeral Services for Emma Smith will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, Carbondale with Rev. Howard White officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to the United Methodist Women's Missions and will be accepted at the services.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
