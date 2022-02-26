Eric Field Castle
MARION - Eric Field Castle, age 78, of Marion, IL, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, IN.
Interment will be held at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery in Pulaski, IL, with full military honors.
