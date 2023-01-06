Erik Arnold Nelson

1973 - 2022

DAVIE, FL — Erik Arnold Nelson had a larger-than-life personality that was only surpassed by his selflessness and kindness. A man of many interests, Erik could carry thoughtful, in-depth conversations on topics as varied as philosophy, art, politics, literature, or the law, while similarly able to speak with any die-hard fan of comic books, superheroes, Star Wars, MMA, professional wrestling, gangster rap, heavy metal, classic rock, or the latest pop music.

Erik was not only strong in mind, but also in body. He was a standout football player and wrestler at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, Illinois (1992 graduate) and later at Knox College, in Galesburg, Illinois (1996 graduate). Always one of the strongest players on his teams, he was respected for his tireless work ethic and relentless competitiveness. Few, if any, hated to lose more than Erik.

Erik took that same work ethic and competitiveness to law school, where he finished at the top of his class. After graduating, Erik practiced law in the greater Miami area for over 22 years. As a litigator, he fought doggedly for his clients and won several cases that many other attorneys had declined, simply because he refused to lose and could not turn his back on someone in need. Often, Erik was able to produce legal arguments that many more experienced attorneys and judges had never considered before.

A gifted writer, Erik would compose legal motions and briefs almost as quickly as he could write a Yelp review on his latest restaurant visit.

Above all, Erik is missed and remembered as a person who was intensely loyal; who loved big; who protected his friends and family fiercely; and who would give anything he could to help someone in trouble or need. Since his passing, numerous friends have shared the many acts of kindness and support he made to them, their friends, or people whom he never met. Most of all, he sacrificed the last eight years of his life as the primary caregiver for his mother Linda during her slow progression with Alzheimer's disease, all the while still practicing law and carrying on his many other responsibilities.

Erik is dearly missed by countless friends. His sudden passing left a void in his family: his parents, Richard and Linda Nelson (Harrisburg, Illinois); his brother Kristofor (Lara Shah) Nelson (Fort Lauderdale, Florida); and his beloved niece, Klara, who shares his love of art, comics, and Star Wars (Fort Lauderdale, Florida).

Erik's family is hosting a sendoff for Erik at Axe and Ale at 35 South Vine Street, Harrisburg, Illinois, on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. All Erik's friends and family are welcome to attend. Drivers will be available upon request.

Instead of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to the Russell Education Foundation (russelleducationfoundation.com). Erik was an active supporter of this charity for the last 22 years, and he would have appreciated a donation to it instead of flowers.

Godspeed, Erik. The world was a better place with you in it. You will always be remembered and missed.