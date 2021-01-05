CARBONDALE — Erin Marie Cheak, 44, of Carbondale passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at SIH Memorial Hospital, of Carbondale.

She was a graduate of Carbondale Community High School and received her Bachelor of Science and Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University.

Erin was a Speech and Language Pathologist and established a private practice in Marion where she enjoyed working with children and young adults.

She is survived by her fiancé, Vario Orr of Chicago, Illinois, her mother Dianne Cheak and two brothers, Ryan Cheak (Theresa) and Hans Cheak (Pamela) all of Carbondale.

She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Cheak.

Family and friends will have a celebration of her life at a later time.

Because she had such love for children and animals, we are requesting that any memorials be made in Erin's name to the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of Southern Illinois: bgcsi.org or to St. Francis Animal Rescue in Murphysboro: strancis-care.org.

