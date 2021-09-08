Erma Dean (Harbison) Henry
SPARTA - Erma Dean (Harbison) Henry, 86, of Sparta, formerly of Zeigler, Illinois passed away at 12:20 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Elelyn's House Hospice Care in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
Funeral services for Mrs. Henry will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Vantrease Funeral Home in Zeigler with Pastor Lori VanHorn officiating. Burial will be at the Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visiting hours are from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to the executive order of the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and funeral, must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Henry are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.