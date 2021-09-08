Erma Dean (Harbison) Henry

SPARTA - Erma Dean (Harbison) Henry, 86, of Sparta, formerly of Zeigler, Illinois passed away at 12:20 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Elelyn's House Hospice Care in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Funeral services for Mrs. Henry will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Vantrease Funeral Home in Zeigler with Pastor Lori VanHorn officiating. Burial will be at the Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visiting hours are from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Due to the executive order of the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and funeral, must wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Henry are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.