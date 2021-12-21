Ernest Leo Dunning

Ernest Leon Dunning
MARION – Ernest Leon Dunning, 101, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Funeral services for Ernest will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Pastor Mel Bower officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
To leave a story or memory of Ernest, visit www.meredithfh.com.
