 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ernest Leo Dunning

  • 0

Ernest Leon Dunning

MARION – Ernest Leon Dunning, 101, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services for Ernest will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Pastor Mel Bower officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale with military rites. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

To leave a story or memory of Ernest, visit www.meredithfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Omicron now makes up 73% of U.S. COVID-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News