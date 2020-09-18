× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Ernest O. Miller, 92, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his residence in Murphysboro.

Ernest was born Sept. 24, 1927, in Murphysboro to William and Octavia (Cheatham) Miller.

He had worked for 27 years at the A & P Store in Murphysboro, where he was the manager and had served as produce manager for other stores in the area.

Mr. Miller was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Murphysboro, where had served as Deacon.

He was a gardener, who enjoyed and was known for growing plants. He was also know for jingling the change in his pocket.

Ernest was an avid Cardinal fan, and he and his family watched the game the night before his passing.

But the greatest love was his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Ernest married Pauline (Callais) on April 17, 1948, in Murphysboro, and she survives.