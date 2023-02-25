Ernie Alan Crain, 74, of Carterville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Ryan Tackett officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or to the Carterville Athletic Department.
Ernie is the husband of Sherry (Williford) Crain; father of Matt (Julie) Crain, Kelly (Tom) Webb, and Jason (Dana) Crain; step-father of Jeremy (Corinne) Schaefer; beloved grandfather; and brother of Rosie Penrod.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
