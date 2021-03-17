Esther Louise Balch

April 6, 1933 - March 14, 2021

DU QUOIN – Esther Louise Balch died on March 14, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born to Alma (Langa) Kramm and William Kramm on April 6, 1933. She grew up on a farm in Ashley, Illinois with her grandparents, Hattie and Albert Langa, while her mother supported the family working in Chicago.

Esther married John Balch on September 13, 1952, in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Radom, Illinois. They welcomed two children into the world, Ronald, who survives, and Diane, who died in infancy. In the 1960s, Esther began waitressing at the Perfection Club in Du Quoin where she worked for over 30 years before retiring at age 63. With her energetic and outgoing personality, she was a favorite of the restaurant's clientele.

She was a lifelong Catholic, a parishioner at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a talented bowler and card-player and was known for her incredible good luck and talent at any game she tried.