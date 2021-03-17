Esther Louise Balch
April 6, 1933 - March 14, 2021
DU QUOIN – Esther Louise Balch died on March 14, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born to Alma (Langa) Kramm and William Kramm on April 6, 1933. She grew up on a farm in Ashley, Illinois with her grandparents, Hattie and Albert Langa, while her mother supported the family working in Chicago.
Esther married John Balch on September 13, 1952, in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Radom, Illinois. They welcomed two children into the world, Ronald, who survives, and Diane, who died in infancy. In the 1960s, Esther began waitressing at the Perfection Club in Du Quoin where she worked for over 30 years before retiring at age 63. With her energetic and outgoing personality, she was a favorite of the restaurant's clientele.
She was a lifelong Catholic, a parishioner at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a talented bowler and card-player and was known for her incredible good luck and talent at any game she tried.
After they both retired, she and John loved going on yearly winter motor home trips to the Red Oaks Campground in Bushnell, Florida. They planted a huge garden every summer and loved spending time with family and friends. She and John shared 60 years of marriage and endeared themselves to their family, friends, church, and community with their genuine kindness and positive attitudes about life.
Esther was a person who never met a stranger. She made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her son Ronald Balch; her three grandchildren and their spouses: Mark and Jenny Balch, Eric and Jayne Balch, and Allison and Ginseng Mileur; her 10 great grandchildren: Madelyn, John, Andrew, Gretchen, Mariela, Sawyer, Lilianne, Abraham, August, and Lorelei; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her daughter, her husband, her brother John Kramm, and her daughter-in-law Jeanna Balch.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may make memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin.
Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.
