Esther Marie Buitt

Oct. 20, 1946 - Nov. 19, 2022

MURPHYSBORO – Esther Marie Buitt, 76, died at 8:31 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO, surrounded by her loving family.

Esther was born on Oct. 20, 1946, to Joseph and Juanita (Krump) Westerfield. She married James Buitt on Dec. 21, 1968, in Carbondale.

Esther was preceded in death by her daughter, Cynthia Howerton; parents; and her brother, Ronald Westerfield. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James of Murphysboro; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Lynette of Park Ridge; grandchildren: Amanda and Luke Howerton of Carterville; sister and brother-in-law, June and Joe Marlo of Marion; nephews: Tim, Todd and Joey Marlo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Harold Reynolds of Springfield, MO.

Before retiring in 2007, Esther was a student services coordinator for Operation Rebound at Carbondale High School. Prior to that, she was an elementary school teacher in the Carbondale school district. Esther loved spending time with her family, tending to her many flowers and vegetable gardens and mowing her yard every chance she could.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Esther's name to the Donor's Choice.

There will be a public visitation on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. There will be private funeral and burial services for the family.

To leave a story or memory of Esther, visit www.meredithfh.com.