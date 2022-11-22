Ethel Carmen Browning

July 16, 1936 - Nov. 17, 2022

BENTON – Ethel Carmen (Smith) Browning, age 86, born July 16, 1936, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022.

Loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend peacefully passed away at 9:50 p.m. in Deaconess Midtown Hospital of Evansville, IN. She was born to Fred and Ethel (Morgan) Smith, Benton, IL. She was raised by her grandmother, Pairnasy Missouri (McCurry) Morgan. She married Barney Kirby Browning on June 18, 1960, and they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Oct. 10.

Carmen was a giving and caring soul. She was kindhearted and gave love and support to loved ones and friends. She was a lover of animals as she raised and rescued many dogs, cats, and a groundhog named Woody. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Carmen worked at Simmons's Drug Store on the Benton Square and Lampley Electronics in the 1950s. She transported ladies to dialysis treatments, delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly, and taught many a child swimming lessons. She was a Christian, a Sunday school teacher, and she shared the love, beliefs, and devotion of God with her husband, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.

Carmen is survived by her son, Bryan Browning; daughter, Lisa (Browning) Brown; six grandchildren: Kelsea (Cory) Peacock, Jonathan (Ashley) Brown, Brandtlee Brown, Matthew Browning, Elissa Brown, Will Browning; one great-granddaughter, Lily Pigg; four sister-in-laws: Mary Lou Shelton, Carolyn Upchurch, Sue (Jim) Wells, Becky Mandrell; two brothers-in-laws: Donald Browning, Joe (Evelyn) Browning; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Browning; her parents, Fred and Ethel (Morgan) Smith; her grandmother, Pairnasy Missouri (McCurry) Morgan; two brothers: Joseph Windham, Fred Gordon Smith; three brothers-in-law: Kenneth Browning, Jack Shelton, Brad Mandrell; three sisters-in-law: Joyce Smith, Nancy Browning, Jean Browning.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends who benefited from her kind heart and giving soul. Her faith and love in God, Jesus Christ, and her family were her strength.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 with funeral services following at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 302 S. Main Street, Benton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Christian Church, Benton, IL.

For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.