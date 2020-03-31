MURPHYSBORO — Ethel Joanne Cross, 89 of Murphysboro, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
You have free articles remaining.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family would like to thank Holly Gates for her beloved support and kindness throughout this difficult time.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.