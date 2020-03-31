MURPHYSBORO — Ethel Joanne Cross, 89 of Murphysboro, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

The family would like to thank Holly Gates for her beloved support and kindness throughout this difficult time.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.