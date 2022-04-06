Etta Mae (Schwebel) Imhoff

March 13, 1928 - April 2, 2022

MURPHYSBORO - Etta Mae (Schwebel) Imhoff, 94, of Murphysboro, Illinois, passed away on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Etta Mae was born March 13, 1928, in Murphysboro, Illinois to Murray Eugene Schwebel and Carrie Evelyn (Blacklock) Schwebel.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Murphysboro, Illinois. When in high school she worked at Schwebel Printing with her father and then later at Jones Card Shop. Etta Mae was a member of the St Joseph Ladies Auxiliary where she also worked at the gift shop for several years. Etta Mae loved to sew, embroider, work in her garden where she planted many flowers and was an avid reader. But what she and Albert loved to do most was waltz together.

Etta Mae married Albert "Ab" Imhoff April 10, 1949, in Murphysboro, Illinois and he preceded her in death October 21, 2009.

Survivors include three daughters: Diane Imhoff of Murphysboro, IL, Beverly (Dennis) Archer of Orange Park, FL, and Cindy (Curt) Presley of Murphysboro, IL. Other survivors include fourteen grandchildren: Keith (Amy) Wright, Kevin (Mellissa) Wood, Courtney (Michael) Wood Harmeling, Sara Archer Greenwood, Benjamin (Heidi) Archer, Stephen Archer, Becky Archer, Peter (Lauren) Archer, Jon Archer, Christine (Isaac) Archer Santamaria, Leah Archer, Jessica (William) Presley Hayes, Jacob (Taylor) Presley, and Hillary (Ron) Presley Brooks; seventeen great-grandchildren: Sophia Wright, Zoe Wright, Alexanna Wood, Gus Harmeling, Dakota Greenwood, Jace Greenwood, Emily Archer, Sean Archer, Cian Archer, Makenzie Archer, Jaden Hayes, Hailey Hayes, Brantley Hayes, Harper Presley, Maelyn Presley, Alexis Brooks, Makenna Brooks. And one Baby girl Archer due in late June. And one sister Virginia Lee Steele.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Imhoff; her parents: Murray and Carrie Schwebel; her sisters: Genevieve Kehrer and Geneva Russell; her brothers: Floyd and Harold Eugene Schwebel; and one granddaughter, Hannah Archer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Pettett Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Gilbert officiating and burial at a later date. Visitation will be Friday April 8, 2022, at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Church or St Joseph Hospital Ladies Auxiliary in Murphysboro, Illinois.

