CREAL SPRINGS — Eugene “Gene” Blumenstock, 85, of rural Creal Springs, passed away peacefully at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare of Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the funeral home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Howat officiating. Interment will follow in Freedom Cemetery south of Marion.

For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to Cana Baptist Church and/or Freedom Cemetery. Memorials may be mailed to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com, or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Wilson McReynolds Funeral Home
900 North Court Street
Marion, IL 62959
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home
900 N Court St
Marion, IL 62959
