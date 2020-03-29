Eugenia T. Poulos
Eugenia T. Poulos

Eugenia T. Poulos

Poulos

CARBONDALE — On March 27, 2020, Eugenia T. Poulos passed away at the age of 83.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Poulos; her sister, Helen Blanchard; her daughters, Margaret and Katherine Poulos; sons-in-law, Adam Gerber and Steve Gough; and granddaughters, Erica Deichen and Anna Gerber.

Genie was born on Dec. 4, 1936 in Amsterdam, New York, to Thomas and Margaret Kansas. She got her undergraduate degree at Rochester University, then went to Northwestern University Medical School where she was one of four women in a class of 120 students. She met John who was a pediatric resident. They were married on the day she graduated from medical school.

They moved to Carbondale, Illinois, in 1962 and started a family. Genie initially practiced general medicine at SIU health center until 1972. For three years she did a residency in Dermatology at Washington University in St. Louis. She and John served the people of Southern Illinois at the Carbondale Clinic with devotion for many years. She treated thousands of patients in our community, trying to reverse all the sun damage she so passionately disliked.

She will be remembered for her love of gardening, in particular roses; for being a good neighbor and friend; for her love of animals, especially her black cats. She enjoyed spending time at Gulf Shores, Alabama and at her cabin in Midland Hills, which reminded her of upstate New York. She was a wonderful teacher to her staff of amazing nurses. She was a devout Christian and a member of St. John of Damascus Orthodox Mission Church.

Genie was a strong, hardworking, loving wife, mother, grandmother and doctor. She appreciated her caregivers who so lovingly took care of her during her last days.

Due to the epidemic, a very small private funeral service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind or CurePSP.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Leader Dogs for the Blind or CurePSP.

