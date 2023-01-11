Eunice I. Beckman

1926- 2023

JACOB — Eunice I. Beckman, 96, of Jacob, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, Carbondale, Illinois.

Eunice was born in Jacob, IL, on March 13, 1926, the daughter of Henry H. and Lydia Susana (Engert) Guetersloh. She married Clarence F. Beckman, on May 5, 1946, in Jacob, IL, he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2020. Eunice worked as a bookkeeper for Twin County Service, Jacob, IL, for over fifty years. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Jacob, and Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

Eunice is survived by her children: Lauren (Em) Beckman of Ava, IL, Cynthia (Randall) Beckman Smith of St. Pete, FL, Rodney (Jamie) Beckman of Ava, IL; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

Eunice is also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Allen Guetersloh and sister, Florence Guetersloh Beckman.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, Jacob, with Rev. Mike Kettner officiating. Burial will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church, LWML, SID or Mission Projects. To sign guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.