Eunice grew up in Murphysboro, the oldest child of the Reverend Erhard and Lilly Bohrer. She graduated from the Murphysboro Township High School in 1944 and enrolled in the U.S. Army cadet nursing program, graduating in 1947. She worked for nearly 50 years as a registered nurse (RN), specializing in newborn care during the first week of life. She married Russ Aiken in 1948 and moved to the Minneapolis area where she raised her six children. After Russ Aikens' death in 2003, She enjoyed several good years in the company of Joseph Calandro of Murphysboro who passed in 2011. Eunice's legacy lives on through her six children, 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Erhard and Lilly Bohrer, sisters Helen, Mary and brother John. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Rosenwinkel. Memorial service was at Beautiful Saviour Lutheran church in Plymouth MN at 10 a.m. on June 22, 2023. Internment is at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on June 27, 2023. https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Eunice-Aiken-2/#!/Obituary