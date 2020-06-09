Eva Bernice McRaven
JONESBORO — Eva Bernice McRaven, 85, of Jonesboro, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in Thebes.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau, 829 N. West End Blvd. Funeral services for Eva McRaven will be at noon on Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home in Cape Girardeau, with the Revs. Paul Mayberry and Billy Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in McCrite Cemetery.

Crain Funeral Home in Tamms is in charge of arrangements.

