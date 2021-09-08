 Skip to main content
Evaleigh Grace Boland
Evaleigh Grace Boland

HERRIN – Our sweet angel Evaleigh Grace Boland passed peacefully in the arms of her parents on September 1, 2021. Evaleigh was born on August 20, 2021 and during her 11 short days here on earth she touched many lives. She was loved deeply by family and friends and will be sorely missed. Although her time here was brief, her memory will forever live on.

Evaleigh was the daughter of Dr. Daniel and Shaelee (Cameron) Boland of Herrin.

Evaleigh is survived by her parents; grandparents: Jamie and Kevin Cameron of Herrin, IL, Michelle and Danny Brown of Carbondale IL, and Mike and Cindy Boland of Blue Springs, MS; great-grandmothers: Jeanette Malone and Diane Gunter Yancey of Herrin, IL; uncles and aunts: Raylyn and Fred Madison of Marion, IL, Michael and Desi Boland of Newburgh, IN, and Jessica and Chris Perkins of Orange Beach, AL; cousins: Kaden, Ella, Rylee, Lynlee, Elijah, Parker, Ann-Elise, Lyla, Jaxtin, and Allison; and many more family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers: James Yancey, and Jack Cameron; Jack and Nell Boland, and Paulette Coleman.

Evaleigh, with all the love in our hearts we will miss you. You had many uphill battles to fight being born and you fought hard. Seeing the struggles you faced and how you held on inspired those around you and will never be forgotten. Your mom and dad love you and cannot wait to see you again someday.

