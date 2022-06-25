CARBONDALE — Evalina McCaughan, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home in Carbondale with her family by her side.

Visitation will be Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Services will be at 12:00 noon with Pastor Jerry Kizzire officiating. Interment will follow at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro.