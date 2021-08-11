Evelyn Batts

1920 - 2021

BENTON — Evelyn Batts, age 100, of Benton, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital of Mt. Vernon.

Ms. Batts' wishes are to be cremated.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery of Benton, with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Arrangements are with the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.

Lee Evelyn Batts was born on October 25, 1920, in Benton, IL; the daughter of James Walter Batts and Elma (Lager) Batts.

Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton.

She was known throughout Benton, having worked at Sherman's where she did alterations for ladies clothing purchases. She would later work at the Federated Store doing alterations, then as a store clerk at Woolworth's, followed by working at Save-A-Lot, lastly, she worked for Hart's Hallmark.

Evelyn enjoyed many different crafts as well as tennis and sailing.