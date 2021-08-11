Evelyn Batts
1920 - 2021
BENTON — Evelyn Batts, age 100, of Benton, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital of Mt. Vernon.
Ms. Batts' wishes are to be cremated.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery of Benton, with Father Urban Osuji officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Arrangements are with the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.
Lee Evelyn Batts was born on October 25, 1920, in Benton, IL; the daughter of James Walter Batts and Elma (Lager) Batts.
Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Benton.
She was known throughout Benton, having worked at Sherman's where she did alterations for ladies clothing purchases. She would later work at the Federated Store doing alterations, then as a store clerk at Woolworth's, followed by working at Save-A-Lot, lastly, she worked for Hart's Hallmark.
Evelyn enjoyed many different crafts as well as tennis and sailing.
She is survived by nephews and nieces: Jim Batts & wife Betty of Benton, Alan Batts & wife Mary of Champaign, IL, Susan Batts of Benton, Steve Batts of Benton, Susan Shepard of Kansas City, MO, Jeanie Rosen of Park Forest, IL, Mia Jamieson of Bourbonnais, IL; special friends: Vicki Brown of Riverdale, MD, Ricci and Larry Wilson of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Jane Rosen and husband Al, Reba Gonzalez and husband Jesse; two brothers: James Robert Batts and wife Pat, Ralph Archie Batts and wife Shirley; and three nephews: Robert Douglas Rosen, Bill Rosen, Scott Gonzalez; and a special cousin Margaret Lamont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and will be accepted at the funeral home.
The family would like to express many thanks to all staff at Heritage Woods of Benton.
To leave online condolences to the family, or to share memories of Ms. Evelyn Batts, visit www.lpfuneralhome.com.
