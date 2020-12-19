Evelyn C. Hill

SESSER — Evelyn C. (Earnheart) Hill, 96, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Evelyn was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Johnston City, to Rachel Georgia (Penrod) Earnheart and William Lester Earnheart.
She married Farrell Ray Hill on Feb. 21, 1943.
Left to cherish Evelyn's memory are her two children, Carol Burgess of Springfield and Gene (Diane) Hill of Mount Carmel; one sibling, Barbara Price; four grandchildren, Jeffery (Melony) Burgess, Kimberly (William T. Jr.) Fish, Nicholas Hill, and Margaret (Brandon McClain) Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Amanda (Brandon) Workman, Rachel (Corey) Monroe, Chandler Burgess, Jamie Burgess, Dalton Hill, Jocelyn Hill, and Cooper Hill; and three great-great-grandchildren, Elana Workman, Brycen Workman, and Piper Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Raymond Earnheart and Bill Earnheart; grandson, Nathaniel Hill; and son-in-law, Joe Burgess.
Evelyn attended Christopher High School and later attended business school in St. Louis, Missouri. She spent many years working at local garment factories.
Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her church families at First Baptist Church in Sesser and Eastview Baptist Church in Springfield.
Most of all Evelyn loved her family, and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an excellent baker, cook, and seamstress. Evelyn also enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and traveling and playing cards with her family.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Sesser or Eastview Baptist Church in Springfield.
For more information, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
