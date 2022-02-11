 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn Calcaterra

HERRIN - Evelyn Calcaterra, age 98, of Herrin, IL, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at her residence.

Arrangements are pending at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin, IL.

