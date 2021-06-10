Evelyn D. Musgrave
Aug. 27, 1927 - June 7, 2021
MARION - Evelyn D. Musgrave, 93, of Marion, was called to her Heavenly home at 11:17 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Herrin Hospital.
Evelyn was born on August 27, 1927 in Fairfield to Frederick and Elsie (Sons) Dawson. She married the love of her life, Ray Musgrave on December 17, 1950 in Fairfield. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1994.
Evelyn loved the Lord and made a lifetime commitment to serving Him. She was a longtime and active member of Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy where she served as church Treasurer for 32 years, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and crafting at Vacation Bible School. She was a hardworking woman who did bookkeeping and taxes for many small businesses and family and friends. She worked at Huddleston Children's Home in Centralia prior to her marriage. Her bookkeeping career included work for Woodruff and Edwards Foundry and then Fox Electric in Elgin. She and her husband Ray successfully built "Ray's Construction" for which she was also the bookkeeper.
She was a generous person who inspired volunteering for the church her entire life. Evelyn volunteered many years with the Herrin Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the VA Hospital in Marion and as a polling judge. Her devotion to her family led her to volunteer at local schools and as a Girl Scout Leader. She was devoted to supporting her husband and family in all their endeavors.
In her spare time she enjoyed craft work like sewing (making matching outfits for she and the girls) and ceramic craftwork as well as gardening flowers and vegetables. She liked to camp with her family and would often do so every weekend from Easter to Halloween. She most enjoyed quiet time spent in prayer with her Lord and Savior.
Survivors include her daughters: Vanessa Musgrave of San Antonio, TX and Roxie Musgrave of Energy as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six brothers and sisters: Frieda, Fred, Verna Lee, Alberta, Nellie and Deloris.
The visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy and from 12-1 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Real Life Church in Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy. Rev. Jerry Schell and Pastor David Dyer will officiate. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Leesman Funeral Home of Southern Illinois under the direction of Devin McCluskie.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Huddleston Children's Home and will be accepted at the churches or cemetery. For more information, please visit leesmanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.