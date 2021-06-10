Evelyn D. Musgrave

Aug. 27, 1927 - June 7, 2021

MARION - Evelyn D. Musgrave, 93, of Marion, was called to her Heavenly home at 11:17 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Herrin Hospital.

Evelyn was born on August 27, 1927 in Fairfield to Frederick and Elsie (Sons) Dawson. She married the love of her life, Ray Musgrave on December 17, 1950 in Fairfield. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1994.

Evelyn loved the Lord and made a lifetime commitment to serving Him. She was a longtime and active member of Lone Oak Baptist Church in Energy where she served as church Treasurer for 32 years, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and crafting at Vacation Bible School. She was a hardworking woman who did bookkeeping and taxes for many small businesses and family and friends. She worked at Huddleston Children's Home in Centralia prior to her marriage. Her bookkeeping career included work for Woodruff and Edwards Foundry and then Fox Electric in Elgin. She and her husband Ray successfully built "Ray's Construction" for which she was also the bookkeeper.