Evelyn E. Crain, age 99 of Murphysboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 in Manor Court of Carbondale.

She was born Dec. 30, 1923 to James and Bettie (Moore) Eason in Caldwell Parrish, LA on a cotton plantation.

Evelyn married a soldier, Wilburn W. Crain, after the war ended on April 4, 1946. They shared 53 years of making wonderful memories. He preceded her in death on August 14, 1999.

She moved to Murphysboro at the age of 23 and resided in Murphysboro all of her life. She lived in the same home over 60 years on Old Rte. 13.

She was a member of the Church of Nazarene in DuQuoin. She loved the outdoors and mowing her large property on her John Deere tractor, well into her 80's.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Ron Crain; grandchildren: Kristin Crain and Lindsey Crain; great-grandchildren: Bastien, Elliott, Peyton and Maxwell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, James Coleman Eason and Harry Eason; a sister, Lorraine Heubner; a brother-in-law, Herbert Heubner; and a grandson, Brandon Crain.

A private entombment was in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum. A private memorial will be held at a later time. Folks wishing to attend should contact Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home and leave their contact information.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Church of Nazarene in DuQuoin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.