Evelyn J. Manasco
July 12, 1946 - Nov. 16, 2021
FORT MYERS, FL - Evelyn J. Manasco, 75, of Fort Myers and formerly of Christopher, Illinois passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born on July 12, 1946 to John and Ann Docherty. She married Melvin "Pete" Manasco, Jr. on July 27, 1967. She loved animals and donated her time and energy in providing comfort for shelter animals.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete; her brother, John "Sonny" and her sister, Joanne. She is survived by her son, Peter (Rachel) Manasco and her daughter, Tanya (Shawn) Sandstedt and three grandsons: Bryce Manasco, Zachary Sandstedt and Nicolas Sandstedt.
Visitation was held at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Interment was in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the animal rescue of your choice. For info. Call Hodges Funeral Home (239) 334-4880.
