Evelyn Jean Furlow
1936 - 2021
CHRISTOPHER — Evelyn Jean Furlow, 85, of Christopher, passed away on Friday August 6, 2021 at her home.
She was born on June 19, 1936 in Benton, IL to Henry Johnson and Edna Evelyn (McDonald) Herbert. She married Bill Furlow on August 23, 1958 and he survives of Christopher.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday August 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Entombment will be at Harrison Cemetery in Buckner.
