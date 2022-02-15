Evelyn Louise Calcaterra

Nov. 14, 1923 - Feb. 10, 2022

HERRIN — Evelyn Louise Calcaterra, age 98, of Herrin, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, in her home.

Evelyn was born on November 14, 1923, in Herrin, Illinois, the daughter of John and Emma (Picco) Margherio. She married Joseph Charles "Joe Fat" Calcaterra on November 21, 1945, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2012.

Mrs. Calcaterra was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin. Prior to her retirement in 1985, she had worked as a seamstress, and later a bookkeeper at Credit Thrift Finance Company. Evelyn was a faithful supporter of the Herrin Tigers and biggest fan of any of her granddaughters' various sporting events.

She is survived by daughter Cindy Calcaterra of Forney, TX; son Terry Calcaterra of Herrin, IL; granddaughters: Maggie (Shawna) Calcaterra and Marty (Mike) Cameron both of Marion, IL; great-grandsons: Cavan and Kale Cameron; great-granddaughters: Kayli Jo Cameron and Kamry Calcaterra all of Marion, IL; niece Robbie (Rusty) Wiseman; great-nephews: Trent Cannon and Jackson Wiseman; great-grand-nephew Mattox Cannon and great-grand-niece Aurora Cannon all of Herrin, IL.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin with Rev. Eusebius Mbidoaka, Ph.D. officiating. Burial will follow at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin. A time of visitation will be held from 5:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home in Herrin.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to CASA of Southern Illinois, San Carlo Cemetery Association, or a charity of the donor's choice. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Johnson-Hughes Funeral Home.

To read Evelyn's all-inclusive obituary or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.