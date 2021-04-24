Evelyn Naomi Potter
1921 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO — Evelyn Naomi Potter, 99, of Murphysboro, passed away at 7:33 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro. She was born near Murphysboro on July 20, 1921, a daughter to the late Hugh D. and Ruth E. (Bullar) Reeder. Naomi was united in marriage to William Forrest Potter on June 4, 1939, in Murphysboro; Forrest preceded her in death on October 21, 2011.
Naomi was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murphysboro and was the oldest living member of First Presbyterian; she was a member of the Presbyterian Women and also a Deacon. Naomi along with her husband Forrest owned and operated Potter T.V. Sales & Service in Murphysboro for many years. She was also a member of the Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 51 Crescent Drive in Murphysboro, IL. Rev. Sam Foskey of the First Presbyterian Church will officiate; burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services on Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church. Naomi's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the Murphysboro Food Pantry.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Larry Weatherford of Carbondale; two sons and daughters-in-law, William Forrest II and Donna Potter of St. Louis, MO, and Michael and Lynne Potter of Austin, TX; one granddaughter Dr. Kirsten (Peter) Wilkerson of Edwardsville, IL; four grandsons: York (Yasuyo) Weatherford of Kyoto, Japan, Chad (Lindsay) Weatherford of La Habra Heights, CA, Sean Potter and Drew Potter both of Austin, TX; nine great- grandchildren: Meghan and Jack Wilkerson of Edwardsville, IL, Yuki Weatherford, of Kyoto, Japan, Ashley, Kaylee, Kolbe, Aaron, and Amanda Weatherford and Brittany Christensen all of southern California. She is also survived by her dear friend and caretaker Julia Morrill. One brother, Hugh Reeder and one sister, Imogene LaPlant preceded her in death.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a 50 person capacity within the church. Social distancing practices and facial coverings are required.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
