Evelyn Naomi Potter

1921 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Evelyn Naomi Potter, 99, of Murphysboro, passed away at 7:33 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro. She was born near Murphysboro on July 20, 1921, a daughter to the late Hugh D. and Ruth E. (Bullar) Reeder. Naomi was united in marriage to William Forrest Potter on June 4, 1939, in Murphysboro; Forrest preceded her in death on October 21, 2011.

Naomi was a life-long member of the First Presbyterian Church in Murphysboro and was the oldest living member of First Presbyterian; she was a member of the Presbyterian Women and also a Deacon. Naomi along with her husband Forrest owned and operated Potter T.V. Sales & Service in Murphysboro for many years. She was also a member of the Paul Stout Post 127 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.