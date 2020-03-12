CARBONDALE — Carbondale native Everett Boykin Jr. transitioned to Heaven on March 2, 2020.
He attended Attucks High School and SIU.
You have free articles remaining.
He married Gloria McCutchen and relocated to Decatur.
His parents Everett and Evelyn Boykin Sr.; sister, Barbara; and brother, James preceded him in death.
He leaves wife; two children; four grandchildren; sister, Shirley Watson; and many family members and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.