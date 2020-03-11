Everett Boykin Jr.
CARBONDALE — Carbondale native Everett Boykin Jr. transitioned to Heaven on March 2, 2020.

He attended Attucks High School and SIU.

He married Gloria McCutchen and relocated to Decatur.

His parents Everett and Evelyn Boykin Sr.; sister, Barbara; and brother, James preceded him in death.

He leaves wife; two children; four grandchildren; sister, Shirley Watson; and many family members and friends.

