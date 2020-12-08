AVA — F. Ruth Carter, 92, of Ava, passed away on Friday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home.

F. Ruth Carter was born on Mar. 2, 1928, in Willisville, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond and Flora Arndt Schmidt. She married Robert Weldon Carter on Aug. 17, 1946 in Springfield, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 1980.

She was a member of Campbell Hill American Legion Auxiliary, Post #1096 and was the former Treasurer for Looney Springs Cemetery. Ruth loved to dance, travel, go to auctions and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Susan (Jim) Berdelle of Downers Grove, Illinois and Carol Banks of Carbondale; Foster Son, John Grigaliunas of Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren, Brian (Courtney) Wilson of Ava, Robi (John) Stephenson of Ava, Russell (Carla) Fu of Naperville, Illinois, Andrew (Sarah Newman) Banks of Carbondale, and Tommy Banks of Anna; step granddaughter, Jennifer (Jason) Koch of LaFayette, Indiana; great grandchildren, Trenton, Kinion, Abi, Preston, Parker, Otto, Maeve, Alexis and Meredith; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roby; and brother, Carl Schmidt.