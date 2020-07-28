Farrell 'Tom' Atkins

MARION — Farrel “Tom” or “Tom Cat” Dale Atkins, 77, of Marion, formerly of Sesser, went to be with Lord surrounded by his family and his precious furbaby Candy that never left his side.
His wishes were to be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.
For a full obituary go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
