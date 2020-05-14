Faye Pearce
Faye Pearce

Faye Pearce

Pearce

WEST FRANKFORT — Faye Pearce, 90, passed away at 1:56 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Faye was born July 17, 1929, in West Frankfort, to Jack and Lydia (Deason) Stephens.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Faye was very generous. She was very loving and the kindest person. She was an avid Redbird fan. After her retirement, she babysat for many families. Heaven has gained an angel.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Don Pearce, on Nov. 21, 1997; parents; sister, Bernice Covilli; and brother, Jack Stephens.

Faye is survived by her nieces, Debbie (Tim) Ricci and Jama (Walter) Wahl; nephew, Jack (Sherri) Stephens; great-nieces and nephews, Chelcee Brown, Lacee Breeden, Shelbie Fouts, and Sarah Wall.

Private graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday May 14, in Tower Heights Cemetery in West Frankfort, with Dr. Brett Beasley officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Redbird Athletic Fund and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Due to the current CDC Guidelines, the recommendation is that funeral homes adhere to limit public events to 10 or fewer people due to COVID-19. If you are sick, it is asked that you stay home.

