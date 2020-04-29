Flo Dudley

BONNIE — Erma Floene (Smith) McKenzie Dudley, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly home at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.
She was born at home Aug. 4, 1929, in North Eastern Williamson County, near the village of Attila (Poor-Do). She was the third child and only daughter born to Lacy A. and Lucile (Roper) Smith.
Flo worked at the Bank of Egypt in Marion, for several years. Flo became a teacher late in her life and taught at J.L. Buford and Horace Mann Grade Schools in Mount Vernon. After retiring from teaching she along with her son, Jim, opened Day Star Christian Book Store in Mount Vernon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William Adolph, Loy Ray, and Noel Lee Smith; and two husbands, Charles Paul (Ted) McKenzie and Walter Russell Dudley.
She is survived by her children, Charles Ray (Marilyn) McKenzie of Marion, Beverly McKenzie (Ronald) Jones of Foley, Alabama, and James R. [Jim] (Marites) Dudley of Bonnie; six grandchildren, Amie (McKenzie) Patrick, Nik Jones, Jessika Jones, Veronika (Jones) Miles, J.D. Dudley and Hope Dudley; and six great-grandchildren, Gloryanna, Grace, Drew and Delainey Patrick, Flora Jones, and Alekzander Miles; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be at the Old Baptist Cemetery in Jefferson County. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home in Ina.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Grace Community Church in Mount Vernon.
For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.johnstonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.