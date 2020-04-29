Flo Dudley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BONNIE — Erma Floene (Smith) McKenzie Dudley, 90, passed from this life to her Heavenly home at 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

She was born at home Aug. 4, 1929, in North Eastern Williamson County, near the village of Attila (Poor-Do). She was the third child and only daughter born to Lacy A. and Lucile (Roper) Smith.

Flo worked at the Bank of Egypt in Marion, for several years. Flo became a teacher late in her life and taught at J.L. Buford and Horace Mann Grade Schools in Mount Vernon. After retiring from teaching she along with her son, Jim, opened Day Star Christian Book Store in Mount Vernon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William Adolph, Loy Ray, and Noel Lee Smith; and two husbands, Charles Paul (Ted) McKenzie and Walter Russell Dudley.

She is survived by her children, Charles Ray (Marilyn) McKenzie of Marion, Beverly McKenzie (Ronald) Jones of Foley, Alabama, and James R. [Jim] (Marites) Dudley of Bonnie; six grandchildren, Amie (McKenzie) Patrick, Nik Jones, Jessika Jones, Veronika (Jones) Miles, J.D. Dudley and Hope Dudley; and six great-grandchildren, Gloryanna, Grace, Drew and Delainey Patrick, Flora Jones, and Alekzander Miles; and several nieces and nephews.