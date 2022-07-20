 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flora Bridges Helman

  • 0

Flora Bridges Helman

VILLA RIDGE — Flora Bridges Helman, 94, of Villa Ridge, IL passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.

For more information visit, www.jones-funeral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News