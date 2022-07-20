Flora Bridges Helman
VILLA RIDGE — Flora Bridges Helman, 94, of Villa Ridge, IL passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
For more information visit, www.jones-funeral.com.
