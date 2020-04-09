MARION — Flora M. Fowler, 95, passed away peacefully at 4:10 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Helia Healthcare Center of Energy.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home at 900 N. Court St., in Marion.
DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, there will not be visitation or funeral services. Interment will be next to her husband in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.
Condolences and memories may be shared on the virtual registry below.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Helia Healthcare Center of Energy Activity Fund. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court St., Marion, IL 62959.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit wilsonmcreynolds.com, or for additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.