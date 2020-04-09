Flora M. Fowler
Flora M. Fowler

MARION — Flora M. Fowler, 95, passed away peacefully at 4:10 a.m. on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Helia Healthcare Center of Energy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home at 900 N. Court St., in Marion.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, there will not be visitation or funeral services. Interment will be next to her husband in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion.

Condolences and memories may be shared on the virtual registry below.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Helia Healthcare Center of Energy Activity Fund. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit wilsonmcreynolds.com, or for additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

