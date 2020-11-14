MURPHYSBORO — Florence E. Selinger, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Heritage Health in Springfield, Illinois.

Florence was born, Oct. 2, 1924, in Murphysboro, the third daughter of Charles Reiman and Donna (Brown) Reiman.

She married Arthur E. Flatt in August 1946 on their way to his job with Phil-Tex Oil Co., in Oklahoma following his release from service with USAF during World War II. They moved back to Murphysboro, late 1947 just before the birth of their first daughter, Arkie Lea (Flatt) Burris. Their second daughter LaDonna (Flatt) Wallace followed early 1949.

Florence worked at the A&P Store in Murphysboro and then moved to New City, in 1957 where she continued working at the A&P Store on So. Grand Ave., Springfield. Later on she worked at Fiat-Allis, and final job was at Shop N Save, Springfield.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s she and her family enjoyed pony racing at many county fairs in Southern Illinois and later thoroughbred horse racing at Cahokia and Fairmount race tracks. She and her family later attended western horse shows throughout the Central Illinois area. Florence was also a member of ISSHA (IL State Stock Horse Association) and for many years attended their yearly 100-mile trail rides.