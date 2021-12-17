Floyd Richard Thurman

July 19, 1946 - Dec. 15, 2021

GORHAM – Floyd Richard Thurman, 75, of Murphysboro, and formerly of Gorham passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in DuQuoin, IL, following a lengthy illness. Richard was born on July 19, 1946 in Murphysboro, a son to the late Clarence R. "Skin" and Lucille R. (Crain) Thurman.

Richard was of Methodist faith and a 1966 graduate of Gorham High School.

Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Thomas Shields of rural Rockwood, IL; one niece, Tina (Jason) Jarrett of Murphysboro; one nephew, Chris (Sara) Shields of Jackson, MO; great-nieces and nephews: Kaleb, Allison and Ashley Jarrett and Emma and Erin Shields.

Private memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Crawshaw Funeral home in Murphysboro, Rev. Marty McMichael of the Murphysboro United Methodist Church will officiate. Private inurnment will be Monday December 20, 2021, at Murdale Gardens of Memory near Murphysboro.

Richard's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Sons of American Legion Paul Stout Post 127 Murphysboro or to the Goodbread Cemetery Association, memorials will be accepted at the funeral home.

The family requests that those in attendance abide by COVID guidelines and wear a mask.

