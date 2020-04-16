× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST FRANKFORT — Frances Cecelia Chandler (nee Bunch), 85, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020.

Frances was born on June 11, 1934, in Alexander County. Formerly of West Frankfort, Fran recently resided at Gambrill Gardens retirement community in Ellisville, Missouri.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Skip) Reams of Manchester, Missouri, Patty (Jeff) Bertram of Shrewsbury, Missouri, and Rick (Toni) Chandler of Allen, Texas; as well as grandchildren, Alison Bertram, Scott (Abbey) Bertram, Chris Reams, Caitlin (Jackson) Cunningham, Corinne Chandler; and great-grandchildren, Jace and Cecelia Bertram.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Chandler; her parents, Ray and Ivory Bunch; sisters, Mary Petrazio, Nell Fortney and Dorothy Heilig.

She embraced her role as Ma/Gigi and mother. Fran enjoyed swimming, gardening and her friends at Wit and Wisdom in West Frankfort, as well as the new friends she made at Gambrill Gardens. You could always find her at a table of puzzles or cards. She had a heart of gold that will be missed immensely.

A celebration of life in St. Louis, Missouri, will be scheduled at later date. Interment will be alongside her husband Charles in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thebes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wit and Wisdom Senior Center, 225 Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896.

