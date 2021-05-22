Frances "Fran" E. Draper
1936 - 2021
MARION — Frances "Fran" E. Draper, age 85, of Marion, passed away at 8:44 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home in Marion, surrounded by her loving family.
Frances was born in Zeigler on February 3, 1936, the daughter of Hubert and Myrtie (Boyt) Meadows. She attended Marion schools, graduating in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Lyle D. Draper, in Kennett, Missouri, on March 16, 1953. After graduation she and Lyle moved to Littleton, Colorado. They had three children: Tanya, Keith, and Kelly. Here, Fran worked for Littleton Clinic for 21 years, where she was office manager. She then went to work for Dr. Frank Peacock for ten years. Fran and Lyle returned to Marion in 1993. She worked for Dr. Katubig and Dr. Richard Morgan and later Southern Illinois Orthopedic Clinic. Fran and her husband were members of Heartland Christian Church. Fran and Lyle adopted two grandchildren, Keina and Kariena, and later acquired two more grandchildren to raise: Christian and Kadin. Fran retired in 2014. She and Lyle enjoyed 62 years of marriage before his passing on February 1, 2015.
Fran enjoyed auctions and going to antique shops. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by all those that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her: daughter, Tanya Fox and husband Chris of Aurora, Colorado; son, Keith Draper of Englewood, Colorado; daughter, Keina Beasley and husband Rick of West Frankfort; daughter, Kariena Draper of Marion; seven grandchildren: Wesley Tandy stationed in Nevada; James Craft of Troy, Ohio; Ryan Bunner of Denver, Colorado; Christian Draper of Marion; Kadin Draper of Marion; Noah Beasley of West Frankfort; Kaelyn Beasley of Marion; eight great grandchildren: Layla, Ayden, Ava Tandy of El Paso, Texas; Caleb Tandy of Wilmington; Chloie, James, Lily, and Skyden Craft of Troy, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; son, Kelly Draper; two sisters: Violet Frey and Betty Klope; and twin grandsons: Jase Carlyle and Cole Alan Beasley.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion with Rev. Greg Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
