Frances Henrietta 'Tootie' Wesselmann

Long before Nike and Yoda, Tootie raised her children in the spirit of “just do it” and “try is a four-letter word.” She loved to travel, had the greenest thumb around, was always up for anything, and inspired all those she met with her joy-embracing approach to life. Even after a double nursing shift at Carbondale Memorial Hospital, she would take a five-minute nap and then be ready to shoot out the door for a matinee movie. In 1990 her youngest daughter, who was researching marine mammal internships, told her that a scientist at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Massachusetts, invited her to stop by if she was “ever in the area.” Tootie's immediate response was, “well, you better get in the area.” Within an hour, her daughter was packed up in her Mom's car, driving towards Provincetown, Massachusetts. To Dr. Clapham's surprise, she arrived on the Center's doorstep 23 hours later with coffee and scones in hand.