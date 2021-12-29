Frances L. Miller

OZARK — Frances L. Miller, age 77, of Ozark, IL, passed away at 8:27 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in Harrisburg Medical Center of Harrisburg, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Thursday, December 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with Rev. Don Colson presiding.

Interment will follow in New Salem Cemetery.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Angel Acres." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Due to the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, for all those attending the visitation and funeral service inside, the wearing of a face mask and practice of social distancing is suggested.