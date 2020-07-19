Frances Mae Shiplett

A special note from her family: "Thank you, mom for your unconditional love. For being that warm light we can bask in and gravitate to in good times or bad. Your steadiness and support has buoyed each one of us through our challenges in life. We know you are there as our life raft, carrying us to solid ground when the ground beneath us is wavering and unsteady. Thank you for making this world a better place, simply by being you. We can carry on, knowing all you have showed us, taught us, and instilled in us will be within us forever. Your light and love will always be in our hearts, your presence will be felt each time we show kindness toward others, and the whisper of the wind, singing in the trees, will remind us of your music. These lasting legacies will be cherished and passed on to the next generations. Your light will burn bright forever."