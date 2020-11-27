CHRISTOPHER — Frances Ruth Furlin, 91, of Marion, formerly of Christopher, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.

She was born Dec. 14, 1928, in Valier, to Martin Elbert “Bill” and Maude (Jones) Vogel.

She was married to the love of her life, Pete Furlin, for 65 years and he preceded her in death Dec. 27, 2017.

In addition, Frances was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, Joe Berolatti; one brother, Charles Vogel; sisters-in-law, Edith (Frank) Pallecone and Irma (Carl) Swindell; two nephews, Patrick Pallecone and Dennis Pallecone; and one niece, Judith Pallecone.

Frances is survived by a sister-in-law, Naomi Vogel of Marion; four nieces, Susan (David) Trisdale of Dexter, Michigan, Lu Ann (Rick) Polley of Mulkeytown, Faye Baysinger of Crest Hill, and Linda Pallecone of Matteson; one nephew, Gary (Diane) Pallecone of Newark; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.