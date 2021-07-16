Frances Shiplett
CARBONDALE — One year ago Heaven gained a most amazing angel, our mom, Frances Shiplett. We remember your passing today, mom, and celebrate your life. You are forever in our thoughts. Your laugh, smile and our memories of you are treasures we keep in our hearts. We miss you more than words can say.
The Family of Frances Shiplett invite all who knew her to help us honor her in a Celebration of Life Open House, hosted by the family, Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, Carbondale. There will be a service of remembrance at 2:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The family requests that everyone complies with state and local health regulations regarding COVID-19. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
