Francis (Frank) Gene Moschino

1925 - 2022

WEST FRANKFORT – Francis (Frank) Gene Moschino of West Frankfort went to be with the Lord at the age of 97, on Nov. 7, 2022 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa after a brief illness.

Frank was born in Coello Illinois on June 24, 1925. At a young age he moved to West Virginia before his family again settled in Coello. Frank attended Christopher High School where he was a three-sport athlete, National Honor Society Member and Salutatorian of his class. After graduating he enlisted in the Army Air Corp in World War II. He was honorably discharged as an Aviation Cadet in 1945.

Returning home Frank worked in a variety of jobs, including delivering groceries, working at Walker Funeral Home, owning a dry cleaner, teaching accordion lessons, driving for Table Pride Bakery and finally working as a driver for Bunny Bread. After retiring Frank, never one to be idle, worked part time for the Super Wash Car Wash until he was 90.

Frank met his wife, Mary after giving her a ride home from the dance hall. They were united in marriage on Aug. 6, 1950 and were married for 64 years. They had two daughters, Gail and Cindy. Family was at the center of everything he did.

Frank was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Saluki fan. He also enjoyed bowling and traveling the world. He was a life-long member of Central United Methodist Church (West Frankfort), where he played Church League softball and served as President of Men's Group and church counsel for many years. He had a deep faith and was a great example for all in his love of others.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John and Angelina Moschino, his wife Mary (Rose) Moschino, his brother Robert (Peppy) Moschino, and his daughter Gail Moschino.

He is survived by his brother James (Jim) Moschino (Cecil); sister-in-law Peggy Moschino; daughter Cindy (Moschino) Walker, grandson Tyler Walker (Annie) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be with at the Central United Methodist Church with Pastor Tyler Walker officiating. Visitation will be Saturday morning, Nov. 12 from 9 - 11 a.m. with a Service of Death and Resurrection at 11 a.m. Graveside service with military honors will follow in the Tower Height Cemetery.

Memorials made be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa or the Iowa United Methodist Foundation Scholarship Fund.