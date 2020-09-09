Franes Eva Sanner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JONESBORO — Frances Eva Sanner passed away Sept. 5, 2020.

She was born Nov. 14, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Wallimann) Hrbacek. Her father immigrated from what became the Czech Republic. Her mother was the child of German and Swiss immigrants.

She attended Harris Teachers College for two years, a free public college. She then entered Washington University School of Nursing. She remained close to many of the small graduating class of 1947 throughout her life. She worked at Jefferson Barracks as well as being sent with fellow nurses to Outwood VA hospital for TB patients in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, to relieve their staff. She returned to work after raising her children. She taught at Lutheran School of Nursing before finishing her career at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Susan; and siblings, Dorothy and Joseph.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Skroska; sister-in-law, June Hrbacek of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Stephen (Diana) Sanner of Evansville, Indiana; daughter, Barbara (Dan) Woolard of Jonesboro; stepson, Jack (Susan) Sanner of Punta Gorda, Florida; grandchildren, Ben (Laci) and Eric (Brittany) Woolard, and, due in September; great-grandchild, Juneau Frances; as well as many nieces and nephews.