 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franes Eva Sanner
0 entries

Franes Eva Sanner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Franes Eva Sanner

Sanner

JONESBORO — Frances Eva Sanner passed away Sept. 5, 2020.

She was born Nov. 14, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Wallimann) Hrbacek. Her father immigrated from what became the Czech Republic. Her mother was the child of German and Swiss immigrants.

She attended Harris Teachers College for two years, a free public college. She then entered Washington University School of Nursing. She remained close to many of the small graduating class of 1947 throughout her life. She worked at Jefferson Barracks as well as being sent with fellow nurses to Outwood VA hospital for TB patients in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, to relieve their staff. She returned to work after raising her children. She taught at Lutheran School of Nursing before finishing her career at John Cochran VA Hospital in St. Louis. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Susan; and siblings, Dorothy and Joseph.

She is survived by her sister, Ann Skroska; sister-in-law, June Hrbacek of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Stephen (Diana) Sanner of Evansville, Indiana; daughter, Barbara (Dan) Woolard of Jonesboro; stepson, Jack (Susan) Sanner of Punta Gorda, Florida; grandchildren, Ben (Laci) and Eric (Brittany) Woolard, and, due in September; great-grandchild, Juneau Frances; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She loved gardening, reading, travel, sewing and cooking and was a great storyteller. She was as hard a worker as you will ever find and she would do anything for her family.

Interment is in St Matthew's Cemetery in St. Louis. A gathering in her memory will be in the spring.

Donations in Frances's name may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Planned Parenthood or the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.

To view the obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News