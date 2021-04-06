SIMS — Frank O. Cole, Jr., 77, of rural Sims, Illinois, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was the son of Frank Obert, Sr. and Margaret Hamilton Cole. He was born March 1, 1944, in Gorham, Illinois, and graduated from Murphysboro High School. He continued his education on a music scholarship to Baylor University, followed by the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and the College of St. Scholastica, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. He earned a Master's Degree in Educational Counseling at the University of Wisconsin, Superior.

Frank is survived by his wife, Valerie Withrow Cole, who he married on November 27, 1964, in Carbondale, IL; two sons: Brian Frank Cole, and his wife, Bruna Figueiredo, of Washington, DC, and Kevin Lester Cole of Sims. Frank was overjoyed to welcome his grandson, Liam Atticus Frank Cole, to his family on March 22, 2021. Frank was getting to know his grandson through pictures and in real time over the internet. Two sisters also survive: Neva "Memo" Knoke of Tampa, FL, and Mary Renfro of Paducah, KY. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Verona Highsmith of Dallas, TX, and brother-in-law Elmore (Lucinda) Withrow of Sims; plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Wanda Keller; his mother and father-in-law Lester and Leda Withrow; and by his brothers-in-law: Versil Withrow and Darrell Highsmith.