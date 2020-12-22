COELLO — Frank Pete Moschino, 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones on Dec. 19, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Mulkeytown Cemetery, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to visitation at Gilbert Funeral Home, Christopher, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Because of the threat of COVID, the family respectfully requests visitors wear masks to protect those that may have compromised immune systems or other health concerns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church of Christopher or Residential Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
